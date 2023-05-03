Sertoma Kite Festival

The 15th annual Heart of Texas Sertoma Kite Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Over Flow Road, near Twin Bridges Park.

The festival is a free family event with live music, miniature aircraft demonstration, games, candy drops, glider workshop, hula hoop contests, food, prize wheel and raffle.

Midnight Madness program

The Waco parks and recreation department’s free Midnight Madness program will offer a fun, safe environment to play basketball or futsal from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday night in June.

The program is open to ages 14-18.

Team drafts will take place at 6 p.m. May 16, for basketball at the Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., and for futsal at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3xkb3m7p. The signup deadline is May 14.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a coach, educational speaker or program helper should call 254-750-8684 for details.

St. Jerome Mayfest

A new festival, St. Jerome Mayfest, will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road.

The festival will feature an arts and crafts exhibit, with most activities beginning at 10 a.m., including food and beverages, inflatables, carousel rides, games for the entire family, raffles for cash and a deluxe golf cart, and a silent auction.

There will be a break from 4 to 5 p.m. for a rosary procession and outdoor Mass. At 6 p.m. a pulled pork meal will be served and carousel rides will continue until 8 p.m.

Airport disaster drill

The Waco Regional Airport will host a Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. There will be increased emergency responder traffic on Skeet Eason Road, and a simulated debris field will be visible east of the airport’s main runway and south of the Lake Waco area.

The emergency exercise will include a scenario featuring a standard aircraft crash simulation on the airfield and an auxiliary water rescue response in Lake Waco.

For the airport to maintain a commercial operating certificate, the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to hold a full-scale disaster drill every three years.

Blessing of the Bikes

As part of National Safety Awareness Month and the Texas Department of Transportation’s annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Lorena, will host a Blessing of the Bikes event Sunday.

Events will start at 1 p.m. with live music, food and door prizes. Blessing of the Bikes will be at 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the event go to the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, call 217-419-2958.

Waco Granny Basketball

The Waco Granny Basketball Team will play the Robinson High School Rockets at 6 p.m. Saturday at Robinson High School, 700 W. Tate Ave., to raise money for Shepherd’s Heart.

Admission is $5.

The event will feature both teams playing by 1920s rules. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for items donated by local businesses.

Un Sung Sheroes

The Gamma Upsilon Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa Sorority Inc. will present Un Sung Sheroes of the Office from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Tickets are $35.

The event will recognize and honor school secretaries and administrative assistants in area schools.

Free Comic Book Day

Gem and Mineral Show

The Waco Gem and Mineral Club will have its 63rd annual Gem and Mineral Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17. Children 6 and under, as well as Scouts in uniform, get in free.

Dr Pepper birthday bash

The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will host its Birthday Bash from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The museum will give away a year’s supply of Dr Pepper to a visitor who comes to the museum and another year’s supply to a visitor from Waco. Winners must be at the 2:30 p.m. announcement. Admission to the museum the day of the event is $2.