Waco-area news briefs: Blood drive Monday at Hewitt Drive clinic

Blood drive

The Baylor Scott & White Hewitt Clinic will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 1001 Hewitt Drive, in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Angela Hykel at 254-202-7844.

'Pioneer Women of West'

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will introduce a new exhibit Thursday. "Pioneer Women of West: Past and Present," will be on display through April 30.

The exhibit will highlight everything from West's first female doctor to state-winning team coaches and one woman, a midwife, who made nine trips to Czechoslovakia during the late 1800s to guide family and friends to the United States.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is free.

For more information, call 254-826-3070.

Spring break camps