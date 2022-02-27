Waco-area news briefs: Blood drive Monday at Hewitt Drive clinic

Blood drive
The Baylor Scott & White Hewitt Clinic will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 1001 Hewitt Drive, in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Angela Hykel at 254-202-7844.
'Pioneer Women of West'
The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will introduce a new exhibit Thursday. "Pioneer Women of West: Past and Present," will be on display through April 30.
The exhibit will highlight everything from West's first female doctor to state-winning team coaches and one woman, a midwife, who made nine trips to Czechoslovakia during the late 1800s to guide family and friends to the United States.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, call 254-826-3070.
Spring break camps
Registration is underway for spring break camps at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. Camps will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 7-11 and include recreational activities, arts and crafts, games, field trips and more. The camps are available to kids ages 5-13 at a rate of $70 per child.
To sign up, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.
Perryman talk
Economist Ray Perryman will speak about the local, state, national and world economies during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Tuesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The meeting is free, but reservations are required by emailing wacorotary@gmail.com.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.