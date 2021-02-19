Waco-area news briefs: Blood supply low, drive Saturday at Providence

Blood drive Saturday at Providence

Amid a statewide and national blood supply emergency, Waco’s Ascension Providence Medical Center is helping Carter BloodCare by hosting an emergency drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco. Look for the Carter BloodCare bus at the site.

The current limited blood supply is a grim result of the winter weather developments of the last week, topping off a yearlong viral pandemic.

Walk-ins are welcome, masks are required and people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may still donate blood.

Report all water leaks

The city of Waco is asking the public to report all water leaks to 299-2489.

That includes surrounding communities where Waco supplies water, including Hewitt, Lorena, Woodway, West, Lacy Lakeview and Robinson.

The city and McLennan County issued orders Friday requiring certain businesses to conserve water and requesting residents to reduce use in order to avoid the need for boil orders.

COVID-19 testing to resume Monday