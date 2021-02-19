Waco-area news briefs: Blood supply low; drive set for Saturday at Providence

Blood drive Saturday at Providence
Amid a statewide and national blood emergency, Waco’s Ascension Providence Medical Center is helping Carter BloodCare breathe life back into the blood supply by hosting an emergency drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco. Look for the Carter BloodCare bus on site.
The current limited blood supply is a grim result of the weather developments of the last week, topping off a yearlong viral pandemic.
Walk-ins are welcome, masks are required, and people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may still donate blood.
Report all water leaks
The city of Waco is asking the public to report all water leaks to 299-2489.
That includes surrounding communities where Waco supplies water, including Hewitt, Lorena, Woodway, West, Lacy Lakeview and Robinson.
The city and McLennan County issued orders Friday requiring certain businesses to conserve water and requesting residents to reduce use, in order to avoid the need for boil orders.
COVID-19 testing to resume Monday
Free COVID-19 testing in the area coordinated by The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center, the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing, is suspended because of the winter storm challenges and will resume Monday. Preregistration is required at covidwaco.com.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., parking lot M, drive-thru; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
Faithwalk fundraiser Saturday
Faithwalk Church will have a fundraiser and raffle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church, 700 S. Robinson Drive.
A lunch plate consisting of three crunchy beef tacos, rice, beans and a drink, is $10.
Raffle prizes include a $50 Practically Pikasso gift certificate; a $25 Bath & Body Works gift card; and a pair of Kendra Scott earrings.
Preorder by calling 498-5008 or 400-0524.
