Waco-area news briefs: Blues festival Friday at Waco Convention Center

Medicare enrollment class Thursday

A free Medicare information class will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.

The class will answer questions for anyone approaching the Medicare eligibility age of 65 and assist in the enrollment process.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Greater Zion grocery giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

It will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Food manager training course

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and the McLennan Community College Continuing Education department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost is $125 and includes training, materials and a national food manager certification examination.