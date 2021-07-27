Waco-area news briefs: Blues festival Friday at Waco Convention Center

Medicare enrollment class Thursday
A free Medicare information class will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
The class will answer questions for anyone approaching the Medicare eligibility age of 65 and assist in the enrollment process.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Greater Zion grocery giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
It will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Food manager training course
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and the McLennan Community College Continuing Education department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost is $125 and includes training, materials and a national food manager certification examination.
Space is limited. RSVP by Friday by calling 254-757-5180.
Waco Hispanic Museum open Saturday
The Waco Hispanic Museum, 2815 Speight Ave., is now open by appointment and also from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 254-548-9730.
Blues festival Friday in Waco
The "Red, White and Blues Festival," starring southern soul and blues singers Pokey Bear, Bigg Robb and Margo Thunder, will be Friday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $40 and are available at centexbeat.com and Floyd's Audio, 1313 Dallas St.
For more information, call 254-313-1450.
