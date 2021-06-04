Waco-area news briefs: Bonds Alley Art Festival in Hillsboro opens Saturday

Healthy Families Expo Saturday
A Healthy Families Expo will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco Family Medicine’s central facility, 1600 Providence Drive.
The free community outreach event will feature food, games, raffles, a participatory mural and community resources for families.
For more information, call 254-753-4392.
Lorena wine and cheese event
The Greater Lorena Chamber of Commerce will host Saturday in the Park, a wine and cheese event, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at McBrayer Park in Lorena.
The event will include live music by the Brazos Brothers, food, craft vendors, train rides, petting zoo and bounce houses.
Von O’ Rama Car Show Saturday
The Von O’ Rama Car Show, postponed from last month, will be Saturday at the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St.
Participants will be able to enjoy the cars and memories of the late great Von Otto and celebrate his legacy.
Car show registration is $30 and will start at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.
Events include a burnout contest, pinstriper, food vendors, snow cones, a blood drive and other vendors for shopping.
Urban Legends Tactical Laser Tag will be available at $5 for a 10-minute session.
Anyone interested should bring items for the pinstriper to paint on. Suggested items include helmet, engine parts, car, truck, motorcycle, guitar, laptop, toolbox, phone case, etc.
For more information, call 254-498-2020.
Master Gardener hotline open
The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for gardening questions at the McLennan County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office.
Call 254-757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners extension. The service is available from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
If no answer, leave a message and the call will be returned.
Hillsboro art festival
The Bonds Alley Art Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown Hillsboro.
The free event is hosted by Hillsboro Main Street. It will feature a food court, artisan displays selected by jury and booth displays along West Elm Street and South Covington Street.
Downtown merchants will also be featuring sidewalk sales during the festival.
For more information, call Chris Moore at 254-582-5499.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.