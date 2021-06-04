Waco-area news briefs: Bonds Alley Art Festival in Hillsboro opens Saturday

Urban Legends Tactical Laser Tag will be available at $5 for a 10-minute session.

Anyone interested should bring items for the pinstriper to paint on. Suggested items include helmet, engine parts, car, truck, motorcycle, guitar, laptop, toolbox, phone case, etc.

For more information, call 254-498-2020.

Master Gardener hotline open

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for gardening questions at the McLennan County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office.

Call 254-757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners extension. The service is available from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

If no answer, leave a message and the call will be returned.

Hillsboro art festival

The Bonds Alley Art Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown Hillsboro.

The free event is hosted by Hillsboro Main Street. It will feature a food court, artisan displays selected by jury and booth displays along West Elm Street and South Covington Street.

Downtown merchants will also be featuring sidewalk sales during the festival.

For more information, call Chris Moore at 254-582-5499.

