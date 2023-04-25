Texas Ranger book signing

Betty Oglesbee, author of "Texas Ranger Leo Bishop: His Legendary life and Times … A Personal Glimpse," will sign copies of her new book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.

Leo Henderson Bishop (1903-1973) was among the first of the "new" Texas Rangers appointed by James Allred upon his inauguration as governor of Texas in 1935.

Neighborhood association meeting

The Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood Association will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Boys to Men Conference

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a Boys to Men Conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. This youth-mentoring workshop is free to attend for boys ages 10 to 17 and will include fun activities.

For information, call 254-750-8684.

Arboretum celebration

The city of Woodway will celebrate the reopening of the Carleen Bright Arboretum as part of Arbo Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include live music, food trucks, a vendor market and family activities.

Admission is free. Parking available at the Pavilion parking lot, Woodway Family Center and Woodway City Hall.

St. Mary's festival

St. Mary's annual church festival will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott.

The day will include a fried chicken and sausage meal catered by Eddie Ray’s Smokehouse for $13, live and silent auctions, Wheel of Saints, a country store and activities for children of all ages.

Mission Waco run

The Mission Waco World 5K and Fun Run will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Colcord Avenue and 15th Street.

All proceeds benefit programs of Mission Waco Mission World.

To register, go to missionwaco.org/raceone.

Spring night on the farm

World Hunger Relief, 356 Spring Lake Road, will host Spring Night on the Farm from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday.

The event marks the organization’s 47th birthday. Valley Mills Vineyards and Olive Branch will cater the event, which will showcase homegrown produce and local wine. The meal will be served in a small-plate style to allow guests to mingle and explore the farm at their leisure.

Tickets are $100 each and include an optional sunset tour of the farm to peek at the market garden, goats, mini cows and livestock guardian dogs.

To register, go to worldhungerrelief.org.

Walk to End Epilepsy

Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas will have its Walk to End Epilepsy event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The free event is designed to help people with epilepsy fight against the struggles that come with their diagnosis. The walk allows participants to share their stories, learn more about epilepsy and connect with others affected by epilepsy, all while raising funds.

Proceeds will help the Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas continue providing programs such as clinic services, family support services, youth development programs and community education.

For more information, call 512-876-8471.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will hold Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to the public and will include a day of healthy activities designed to celebrate kids being kids.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez, program director of fitness and child watch, at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

MCC to present ‘Love/Sick’

McLennan Community College Theatre will present “Love/Sick” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Room 110 of MCC’s Music & Theatre Arts building.

Love, romance and heartbreak abound in playwright John Cariani’s follow-up to his widely produced “Almost, Maine.” Against the backdrop of a grocery superstore, viewers discover nine stories featuring nine couples at divergent points of courtship, passion and misery.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and veterans, and free for MCC faculty, staff and students.

For more information or to reserve tickets, contact the MCC Box Office at 254-299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.