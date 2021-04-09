Waco-area news briefs: Bosque Tour de Norway bike ride May 15

Mission Waco 5K race

Mission Waco-Mission World will have its annual Race ONE 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m. April 24 at Jubilee Park, 1308 N. 15th St.

Registration for the chip-timed 5K is $20 in advance or $25 on race day. Cost for the 1 Mile Fun Run is $15 in advance or $20 on race day.

For more information, call 753-4900.

Proceeds will go to Mission Waco-Mission World programs.

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show

The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Admission is free to the general public to view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals, and agriculture-related services and technologies. Free agriculture and gardening classes will be provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County.

Free Medicare education class

A free Education 101 for Medicare class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.