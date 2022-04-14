Waco-area news briefs: Bosqueville churches to hold combined Easter sunrise service

Waco Coin Club spring show

The Waco Coin Club’s annual Spring Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Scout Coin Collecting Merit Badge Clinics will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Scouts wanting to complete the merit badge should wear a Class A uniform and bring a merit badge card signed by their scoutmaster.

Admission to the coin show is $3 for adults, free for children under 12.

For more information, email trcam_51@hotmail.com.

City offices closed Friday

City of Waco offices will be closed Friday.

Waco Transit, Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will operate at normal hours.

Hewitt Easter egg hunt

Educators Credit Union will have a community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewitt Park with the Hewitt Chamber of Commerce, Raising Cane’s and the city.

The event is open to anyone age 12 and younger. The hunt will start on the back walking path area.

Free clothing, shoes Saturday

Brothers for Others Waco will have a community outreach event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Devorsky Park, at the corner of Elling Drive and Parrish Street in Bellmead.

There will be an Easter egg hunt and a giveaway of clothes and shoes. For more information, call 254-716-6411.

Easter sunrise service

Bosqueville Baptist Church, Bosqueville United Methodist Church and Greater Bosqueville Baptist Church will have an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday at Bosqueville Cemetery on Rock Creek Road.

For more information, call 254-756-4710 or email bosquevillebc@gmail.com.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.