Waco-area news briefs: Bound for the Brave race Saturday in Woodway
Waco-area news briefs: Bound for the Brave race Saturday in Woodway

The 11th annual Bound for the Brave race will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Woodway Public Safety Department. Registration will start at 8.

The cost is $35, and walk-up registrations will be available the morning of the race. All proceeds go to the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation and the Heart of Texas 100 Club.

For more information, email WoodwayYouthCommission@gmail.com.

'Pioneer Women of West'

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will open a new exhibit March 3. "Pioneer Women of West: Past and Present," will be on display through April 30 and will highlight everything from West's first female doctor to state-winning team coaches and one woman, a midwife, who made nine trips to Czechoslovakia during the late 1800s to guide family and friends to the United States.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and admission is free.

For more information, call 254-826-3070.

Financial literacy class

Grassroots Community Development will offer a six-week financial literacy class starting March 3.

The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through April 14. To register, go to eventbrite.com.

Diabetes class forming

Wisdom, Power & Control, a four-week program for people with Type 2 diabetes, will start at 5:30 p.m. March 10 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The classes are free. For more information or register, call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County at 254-757-5180 or email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

