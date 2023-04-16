Branch Davidian press conference

Four scholars and a Branch Davidian survivor will take part in a press conference, organized by the Reunion Institute, at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Taylor Museum of Waco History, 701 Jefferson Ave. The will discuss interactions between federal agents, news media and Branch Davidians during the deadly 1993 raid and standoff, and how the situation could have been resolved peacefully.

Speakers will include J. Phillip Arnold, historian and director of the Reunion Institute; James Tabor, a retired religious studies professor at the University or North Carolina at Charlotte; David Thibodeau, a Branch Davidian survivor, author, and speaker; Catherine Wessinger, a professor of the history of religions at Loyola University in New Orleans; and Stuart Wright, a professor of sociology at Lamar University.

Each speaker will briefly present new insights, based on research, into the conflict, then take questions from reporters.

‘Waco Rising’ discussion

Fabaled Bookshop, 215 S. Fourth St., will host a book discussion with Baylor University professor Bob Darden and Kevin Cook, author of the book “Waco Rising: David Koresh, the FBI, and the Birth of America’s Modern Militias,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Instant Pot cooking

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service of McLennan County will conduct an Instant Pot cooking class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Agrilife instructor Colleen Foleen will lead the session with lessons for putting an electric pressure cooker to good use.

Registration closes at 5 p.m. Monday. Cost is $39.

To register, call 254-299-8888.

Baylor history lecture

The Baylor University History Department will present “Hiding in Plain Sight: Black Women, the Law & the Making of a White Argentine Republic,” a lecture by Erika Edwards, at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Room 240 of the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation.

Edwards is associate professor of history at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Rotary to host West mayor

West Mayor Tommy Muska will speak about the 10th anniversary of the West fertilizer explosion during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting is free but reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.

Waco Rose Society

The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave. Melody Fitzgerald, a Master Gardener and garden columnist for Waco Today magazine, will speak on several topics and answer questions about garden and plant problems.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 254-717-4877.

Dean Highland meeting

The Dean Highland Neighborhood Association will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dean Highland Elementary School, 3300 Maple Ave.

Car show benefit

A free car show benefitting the Alzheimer's Association will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Heartis Senior Living Center, 5317 Speegleville Road.

Vehicles from the Heart of Texas Old Car Club will be available for viewing, and there will be live music by The Morticians and food.

Waco area Aggie Muster

The Greater Waco A&M Aggie Muster will start with registration at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the event at 6 p.m. Friday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Cost is $25. RSVP by Monday to Korijmiller3@gmail.com.

MCC registration rally

McLennan Community College will host a registration rally for summer and fall classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday outside the Student Services Center.

The free daily event will include activities, giveaways, free food, and help for new and current students registering for the Summer Minimester, Summer I, Summer II, and fall semesters.

For more information, contact Highlander Central at 254-299-8622 or highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.

Storytimes on money

Waco libraries will be celebrating National Money Smart Week with themed storytimes for children ages 3-6 starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and one more Friday evening.

Monday — All About Numbers, East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Tuesday — Funny Money, South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Wednesday — Money Talks! Let’s Learn to Save, West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Thursday — Goin’ Shoppin’ Toddler Time, Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

Friday, 6:30 p.m. — Money Talks! Let’s Learn to Save, West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.