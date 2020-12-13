Waco-area news briefs: Brazos Education Foundation raffle tickets

COVID-19 free testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites:
Monday-Tuesday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru; Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave., walk-up.
Wednesday: Antioch Community Church.
Thursday-Friday: Antioch Community Church, Heritage Square.
Deadline for foundation raffle
The Brazos Education Foundation is holding its annual Education 4 Everyone Raffle. Four people will win one of four prizes including a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 – 12-gauge shotgun, a Solo Stove 27” Yukon Outdoor Firepit, a $500 Visa Gift Card and a $300 Neat as a Pin Organizing & Cleaning Gift Certificate.
All proceeds from the raffle will be used to award renewable scholarships to McLennan County students from 12 local high schools. This year’s scholarship recipients received a $2,500 renewable scholarship for four years and can take part in mentoring support and workshops to help them achieve college and career success.
Raffle tickets are $10, or three for $25. Tickets must be purchased by Monday. Raffle drawing is Tuesday.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brazosfoundation.org/2020-raffle.
NAACP annual meeting Monday
The Waco NAACP will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday via teleconference.
For the Zoom invitation, email waconaacp@gmail.com.
Raffle benefits kid gift effort
Moldbreakers Fellowship is selling raffle tickets to help provide Christmas gifts for children in Waco.
Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five.
The ticket drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast live on the group's Facebook page.
For prize information, call 313-7833.
