Waco-area news briefs: Brazos Education Foundation raffle tickets

COVID-19 free testing sites

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites:

Monday-Tuesday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru; Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave., walk-up.

Wednesday: Antioch Community Church.

Thursday-Friday: Antioch Community Church, Heritage Square.

Deadline for foundation raffle

The Brazos Education Foundation is holding its annual Education 4 Everyone Raffle. Four people will win one of four prizes including a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 – 12-gauge shotgun, a Solo Stove 27” Yukon Outdoor Firepit, a $500 Visa Gift Card and a $300 Neat as a Pin Organizing & Cleaning Gift Certificate.