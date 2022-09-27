Waco-area news briefs: Brazos Forum to focus on 'Enduring American Symbols'

Good Dogs Night Out

Freight Bar, 1613 James Ave., is hosting a Good Dogs Night Out event to benefit the Humane Society of Central Texas from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

Call 503-970-0347 for more information.

Brazos Forum coming up

The 36th annual Brazos Forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Nationally recognized speakers will share their expertise on the theme of “Enduring American Symbols,” which includes historical aspects of the White House; the history and protocol of Arlington National Cemetery with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and its Sentinels; and the National Mall, with its many monuments and memorials.

The program includes a catered luncheon, professional entertainment and concluding remarks by Baylor University history lecturer David A. Smith. First-time attendees receive special discounted pricing.

To register, visit brazosforum.org/register. For more information, contact Dianne Sawyer at dsawyer1409@sbcglobal.net, call 254-717-7591 or visit brazosforum.org.

Retired teachers meet

“Sallie Bell has a Story to Tell” will be the program when the Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 W. Loop 340. Bevil Cohn, retired principal of Bell's Hill Elementary School, will be the featured speaker.

The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools.

Literacy coalition meets

The Central Texas Literacy Coalition meets Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Waco City Council Member Jim Holmes of District 5 will present checks to five nonprofit organizations with a goals of literacy. Sarah Pedrotti, executive director of student advocacy for Transformation Waco, will be the guest speaker.

For questions, call or text 254-722–6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.

MCC’s ‘Steel Magnolias’

McLennan Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias” Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Ball Performing Arts Center on the MCC campus.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, military members, veterans and students; and free for MCC employees and students.

There are also two matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Call 254-299-8200 or email boxoffice@mclennan.edu for more information.