Waco-area news briefs: Breakfast to honor first responders

Howl-O-Ween Walk
Join Waco Walks on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. for a "Slightly Spooky Howl-O-Ween Walk" with the Animal Birth Control Clinic. Dogs and costumes are encouraged, but all are welcome.
The walk starts at the courthouse annex at Fourth Street and Columbus Avenue and makes a one-mile loop in downtown Waco. Walkers will learn about spooky spots, general mayhem, and improbable lies and legends, with special Howl-O-Ween treats for every pet.
For more information visit the Waco Walks Facebook page.
Zombie 5K Run
The Humane Society of Central Texas will host a 5K Zombie Run and 1K Dog Walk of the Dead on Saturday as part of the Finish Line Halloween Festival.
The festival is from 3-8:30 p.m. at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and in addition to the run will feature music, games, food, beer, costume contests, and more.
To sign up as a runner, walker, or vendor visit humanesocietycentraltexas.org/zombierun
The 5K race starts at 4:30 p.m. Registration is $40 until Friday, and $45 the day of the race.
First responder breakfast
First Woodway Baptist Church is providing a drive-through breakfast to honor first responders on Thursday, from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
The breakfast takes place at the Venue building, 110 Ritchie Road.
Doctors, nurses, fire and police personnel, as well as EMS services, are invited to enjoy free breakfast.
For more information, email rmaciel@firstwoodway.org.
Trunk or Treat Wednesday
The Bledsoe-Miller and Dewey community centers are hosting a join Truck or Treat event Wednesday at the City of Waco Multipurpose Center parking lot, 1020 Elm Ave.
Time is 6-8 p.m.
For information, call Bledsoe-Miller Community Center at 254-750-8684 or Dewey Community Center at 254-750-8677.
