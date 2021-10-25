Waco-area news briefs: Breakfast to honor first responders

Howl-O-Ween Walk

Join Waco Walks on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. for a "Slightly Spooky Howl-O-Ween Walk" with the Animal Birth Control Clinic. Dogs and costumes are encouraged, but all are welcome.

The walk starts at the courthouse annex at Fourth Street and Columbus Avenue and makes a one-mile loop in downtown Waco. Walkers will learn about spooky spots, general mayhem, and improbable lies and legends, with special Howl-O-Ween treats for every pet.

For more information visit the Waco Walks Facebook page.

Zombie 5K Run

The Humane Society of Central Texas will host a 5K Zombie Run and 1K Dog Walk of the Dead on Saturday as part of the Finish Line Halloween Festival.

The festival is from 3-8:30 p.m. at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and in addition to the run will feature music, games, food, beer, costume contests, and more.

To sign up as a runner, walker, or vendor visit humanesocietycentraltexas.org/zombierun

The 5K race starts at 4:30 p.m. Registration is $40 until Friday, and $45 the day of the race.

First responder breakfast