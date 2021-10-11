Waco-area news briefs: Brew at the Zoo set for Friday and Saturday

Drug Take-Back
Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday in the foyer of the Michaelis Academic Center on the McLennan Community College campus.
Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other medical-related sharps will not be accepted.
For more information, contact Shannon Hankhouse at (254) 299-8322.
Alzheimer's education
A caregiver education program on Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 in Room 243 of the Michaelis Academic Center on the McLennan Community College campus.
Maegan Wenberg, care coordinator for Comfort Keepers, will provide information on the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between it and dementia, stages and risk factors.
To register, call 800-272-3900.
Brew at the Zoo
Brew at the Zoo is Friday and Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo. Stroll the zoo from 6-10 p.m. and enjoy brews from regional breweries each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30 p.m. and bars will close at 9:30 p.m. Your ticket includes a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. This event is for adults age 21 and up. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.
Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals.
Granny Basketball League
There will be an organizational meeting for a Granny Basketball League team in Waco at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Speight Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
The multi-state league features 1920s rules basketball for women 50 and older.
For more information, call 254-756-7223.
