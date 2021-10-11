Waco-area news briefs: Brew at the Zoo set for Friday and Saturday

Drug Take-Back

Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday in the foyer of the Michaelis Academic Center on the McLennan Community College campus.

Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other medical-related sharps will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Shannon Hankhouse at (254) 299-8322.

Alzheimer's education

A caregiver education program on Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 in Room 243 of the Michaelis Academic Center on the McLennan Community College campus.

Maegan Wenberg, care coordinator for Comfort Keepers, will provide information on the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between it and dementia, stages and risk factors.

To register, call 800-272-3900.

Brew at the Zoo