Waco-area news briefs: Brew at the Zoo set for Oct. 15-17

Brew at the Zoo set for Oct. 15-17
The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15-17.
In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30 p.m., and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.
Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals at Cameron Park Zoo.
Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated Driver tickets are $10.
For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.
Mail Ballot Activity tracker available
The McLennan County Elections Office has launched a new service to help voters track the status of their mail-in ballots. The Mail Ballot Activity button is available at www.mclennanvotes.com under the Nov. 3 Joint Election tab.
Voters who have applied to vote by mail can see if their ballot has been mailed to them yet, as well as see if their returned ballot has reached the elections office.
Virus testing sites in Waco, Lorena
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at First Baptist Church in Lorena, 307 Center St.
Symptoms are not required to be tested. All testing is done with a cheek swab. Registration is required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Free testing locations with supplies provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday in Waco.
Sites initially include Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; and McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive. Registration for theses sites also is required, and information is available at covidwaco.com.
Shepherd's Heart car raffle drawing
The Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise money to support feeding local seniors and families in need.
The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at Shepherdsheartpantry.org.
The drawing is Wednesday.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
