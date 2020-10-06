Waco-area news briefs: Brew at the Zoo set for Oct. 15-17

Brew at the Zoo set for Oct. 15-17

The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15-17.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30 p.m., and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.

Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals at Cameron Park Zoo.

Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated Driver tickets are $10.

For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Mail Ballot Activity tracker available

The McLennan County Elections Office has launched a new service to help voters track the status of their mail-in ballots. The Mail Ballot Activity button is available at www.mclennanvotes.com under the Nov. 3 Joint Election tab.

Voters who have applied to vote by mail can see if their ballot has been mailed to them yet, as well as see if their returned ballot has reached the elections office.

Virus testing sites in Waco, Lorena