Waco-area news briefs: Brew at the Zoo to open Thursday

3 days of Brew at the Zoo

The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30, and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.

Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals at Cameron Park Zoo.

Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated driver tickets are $10.

For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Mooreville UMC fish fry

Mooreville United Methodist Church will host its annual fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 nears Chilton.

It is a drive-thru-only event. Cost is $10 per plate.

The dinner is a fundraiser for the rebuilding of the church's sanctuary, which burned on Feb. 7, 2019.

For more information, call 883-7018.

Medicare open enrollment to start