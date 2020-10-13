Waco-area news briefs: Brew at the Zoo to open Thursday

3 days of Brew at the Zoo
The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30, and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.
Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals at Cameron Park Zoo.
Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated driver tickets are $10.
For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.
Mooreville UMC fish fry
Mooreville United Methodist Church will host its annual fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 nears Chilton.
It is a drive-thru-only event. Cost is $10 per plate.
The dinner is a fundraiser for the rebuilding of the church's sanctuary, which burned on Feb. 7, 2019.
For more information, call 883-7018.
Medicare open enrollment to start
Open enrollment for all Medicare beneficiaries regardless of age is Thursday through Dec. 7.
Changes to Medicare Part D plans can be made during open enrollment.
The Area Agency on Aging is available for free benefit counseling services. To set up an appointment, call 292-1855.
Portion of Sanger Avenue closed
Sanger Avenue will be closed to through traffic between New Road and Valley Mills Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Work crews will be replacing a pump at the Westview pump station. A detour will be set up using Guthrie Drive, Huaco Lane and New Road.
City to host pandemic update
The city of Waco will host its weekly virtual press conference to provide updates on the coronavirus pandemic at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mayor Kyle Deaver will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO with the Waco Family Health Center; Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer with Ascension Providence Medical Center; and Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
The conference can be seen on Spectrum Channel 10, Grande channel 810 and online at www.wccc.tv.
