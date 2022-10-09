Waco-area news briefs: Brian Cuban to speak at Cenikor anniversary event Thursday

Waco Herb Society

The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St.

Guests are welcome to attend, and the society is open to any person interested in growing and using herbs. For more information, call 254-717-5673, or visit wacoherbsociety.org.

Guided Cameron Park hike

The city of Waco's Trekking Tuesdays program will have free guided hikes through Cameron Park at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday in October, starting at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive. The hikes will last about an hour and are an opportunity to learn more about the park and become familiar with the trail system.

Participants should bring water and wear shoes appropriate for hiking.

Cenikor marks Waco anniversary

Cenikor, a nonprofit that provides treatment and recovery services for people who suffer from alcohol and substance use disorder, will have a Waco 10 Years Well Beyond Recovery Luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The event will recognize Cenikor’s 10 years in Waco. Brian Cuban, who is in long-term recovery, will be the keynote speaker. Cuban, brother of Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, is an attorney and author of three books.

For more information, email funding@cenikor.org or call 713-266-9944.

Washington Avenue meeting

The city of Waco will have a come-and-go informational meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., to discuss street work along Washington Avenue planned for winter of next year.

The work on Washington, from 18th Street to 26th Street, includes full reconstruction of the roadway, resulting in one lane of traffic in each direction and a shoulder on each side of the road for parking.

The project also includes sidewalk reconstruction and water, wastewater and storm drain work.

City representatives and contractors will be available to discuss the project.

BU basketball dinner

Baylor women’s basketball and the Tip-Off Club will have the annual Welcome Back Dinner on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Head coach Nicki Collen will introduce the 2022-23 Baylor women’s basketball squad and preview the upcoming season.

The dinner is free and open to the general public.