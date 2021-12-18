Waco-area news briefs: Bridge Street Plaza to host first live event Sunday

Food basket giveaway

Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple will have a holiday food basket giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 512 Hillsboro Drive.

The church will distribute food on a first-come, first-served basis to help local families in need prepare a healthy meal for the holidays. Supplies are limited. No preregistration is required. Items will be placed in cars.

For more information, call 254-799-1006.

Bridge Street Plaza party

City Center Waco will have its first live event at the newly opened Bridge Street Plaza from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The family-friendly event will feature live music, local food trucks, vendors, arts and crafts, a Skate Waco mobile unit and more. Live performances will start at 5. Most performers and vendors are from the East Waco community or have ties to it.

Because of construction on Elm Avenue, access to the plaza will be via Taylor Avenue. Signs will direct drivers to parking, and shuttles will be available for those who have to par blocks from the plaza.

Santa, Grinch appearance