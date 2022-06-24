Waco-area news briefs: Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association to host water festival

City cooling center

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave., as a cooling center to assist area residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

The center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Pond, water garden tour

The Heart Of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will have its annual Heart of Texas Pond Tour Saturday and Sunday at various backyard ponds and water gardens in the Waco area.

Locations are listed on the organization's website, hotwgps.com. Tour hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 254-717-4665.

Radio club field day

The Heart of Texas Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at W5NCD Workshop, 12772 Chapel Road, in Lorena. The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Mike Davis at mike@na5x.com or 254-722-4150.

Storytelling guild meeting

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Brook Oaks water festival

The Brook Oaks Neighborhood will host a water festival at the Waco Family Medicine community gathering space, 1600 Providence Drive, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

There will be water games, snacks, educational activities from community partners and opportunities to check out books from a mobile library.

