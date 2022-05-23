Waco-area news briefs: Brook Oaks neighborhood classes teach healthy cooking

Master Gardeners luncheon

Steven Chamblee, executive director at Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, will present the program “Texas Tough Plants” at noon Wednesday, May 25, at the monthly Lunch with the Masters meeting with McLennan County Master Gardeners.

The meeting will be held at McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Blood pressure program

A free blood pressure self-monitoring program begins Wednesday, May 25, at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave.

This four-month program helps those with high blood pressure learn to monitor and control it. Checks are done each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Exercise programming follows at 11 a.m.

For more information, call Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or email chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Clothing giveaway Saturday

New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is sponsoring a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the South Terrace recreation center, 100 Lyndon Circle.

Call 254-753-8210 for more information.

Healthy cooking classes

Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association will be hosting a series of healthy cooking classes beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Urban Reap, 1509 N. 15th St.

Additional classes are 9 a.m. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. June 2 and 9 a.m. June 4.

Register at https://bit.ly/bonacooking.

Vietnam Veterans ceremony

Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will present its annual Sunset Memorial Observation beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located at the corner of Washington Avenue. and University Parks Drive.

Call 254-715-6560 for more information.

