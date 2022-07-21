Waco-area news briefs: Bruceville-Eddy enacts watering restrictions

Cooling center open

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management have opened cooling centers through the weekend to assist local residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

On Friday, a cooling center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at the city of Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.

Saturday and Sunday, a cooling center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Bruceville-Eddy watering

The city of Bruceville-Eddy has enacted Stage 1 water restrictions. Customers with a street address ending in an even number may water outdoors Sundays and Thursdays. Customers with a street address ending in an odd number may water Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Outdoor watering is limited to landscaped areas only and is only allowed from midnight to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight.

Call 254-859-5964 for more information.

Hawaiian Falls Champions Day

Hawaiian Falls Waco, 900 Lake Shore Drive, will host special needs children and adults, and their families and caregivers, for Champions Day on Monday, with exclusive access to the water park before it opens to the public.

To be sensitive to those special needs, Hawaiian Falls turns down the music and adds more staff to assist visitors.

Special needs individuals and their families will have exclusive access and use of the park from 9 to 10:30 a.m., then the park opens to the public until 6 p.m. Admission is free for champions and $10 for families and caregivers, up to four people, and includes all-day access.