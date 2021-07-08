Waco-area news briefs: Buffalo Cornhole Tournament coming Friday, Saturday

Free legal service clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.
For more information, call 254-733-2828.
Buffalo Cornhole Tournament
The Buffalo Cornhole Tournament will be Friday and Saturday at the Leon County Expo Center. Registration is available at the door Friday.
Public admission is $10. Following Friday’s competition, there will be a dance for competitors and spectators from 9 p.m. to midnight, featuring live music by Fly By Nighters band.
Food and merchandise vendors will be on-site.
For more information, call 254-903-388-4930.
Free vaccination clinic
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have a free community vaccination clinic for COVID-19 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis on the Brazos, 315 Jefferson Ave.
Walk-ins are welcome. Registration is available at covidwaco.com.
Styrofoam recycling
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Participants should drive between orange cones to the U-Haul trucks and stay in their vehicles as the Styrofoam is removed. Anyone unvaccinated is asked to wear a mask. Styrofoam should be cleaned. Food containers and large blocks or molded pieces are accepted. Small pieces should be placed in bags. Avoid non-Styrofoam materials.
The trucks may reach capacity, so early arrival is encouraged. The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
