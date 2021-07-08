 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Buffalo Cornhole Tournament coming Friday, Saturday
Free legal service clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

For more information, call 254-733-2828.

Buffalo Cornhole Tournament

The Buffalo Cornhole Tournament will be Friday and Saturday at the Leon County Expo Center. Registration is available at the door Friday.

Public admission is $10. Following Friday’s competition, there will be a dance for competitors and spectators from 9 p.m. to midnight, featuring live music by Fly By Nighters band.

Food and merchandise vendors will be on-site.

For more information, call 254-903-388-4930.

Free vaccination clinic

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have a free community vaccination clinic for COVID-19 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis on the Brazos, 315 Jefferson Ave.

Walk-ins are welcome. Registration is available at covidwaco.com.

Styrofoam recycling

The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.

Participants should drive between orange cones to the U-Haul trucks and stay in their vehicles as the Styrofoam is removed. Anyone unvaccinated is asked to wear a mask. Styrofoam should be cleaned. Food containers and large blocks or molded pieces are accepted. Small pieces should be placed in bags. Avoid non-Styrofoam materials.

The trucks may reach capacity, so early arrival is encouraged. The service is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

