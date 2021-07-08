Waco-area news briefs: Buffalo Cornhole Tournament coming Friday, Saturday

Free legal service clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

For more information, call 254-733-2828.

Buffalo Cornhole Tournament

The Buffalo Cornhole Tournament will be Friday and Saturday at the Leon County Expo Center. Registration is available at the door Friday.

Public admission is $10. Following Friday’s competition, there will be a dance for competitors and spectators from 9 p.m. to midnight, featuring live music by Fly By Nighters band.

Food and merchandise vendors will be on-site.

For more information, call 254-903-388-4930.

Free vaccination clinic

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have a free community vaccination clinic for COVID-19 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis on the Brazos, 315 Jefferson Ave.

Walk-ins are welcome. Registration is available at covidwaco.com.

Styrofoam recycling