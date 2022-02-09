Waco-area news briefs: Bulk waste collection set for Saturday

Softball league deadline
Registration ends Friday for the city of Waco adult spring softball league at Riverbend Ballpark, 1001 Lake Shore Drive. League play starts Feb. 28.
Details and registration forms are available at teamsideline.com/waco, or by calling 254-750-5875.
Painting class, steak dinner
A couples painting class and steak dinner for two will be held Friday at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The event takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and costs $60 per couple. Painting supplies, canvases and step-by-step instructions will be provided.
Call 254-750-8684 for reservations.
B-E VFD chili dinner
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will hosts its annual chili dinner fundraiser at 11 a.m. Saturday at 143 Wilcox Drive in Eddy.
Tickets cost $12 for the all-you-can-eat meal.
Call 254-315-1159 for more information, or email bevfrd@gmail.com.
Curbside bulk waste collection
The city solid waste department will collect bulky and brush waste from the curbside beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday for residents located within city council District 2.
Bulky and brush piles must be separated. Please place items at the curb and make sure it's clear what you'd like to be picked up. The service is for residential customers only.
Items that will not be picked up include scrap tires, items containing Freon, liquids such as paint, construction materials, roofing materials, tree stumps, pool chemicals, hazardous materials or medical waste.
Call 254-299-2612 for more information. A council district map can be found at waco-texas.com/council.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.