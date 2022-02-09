Waco-area news briefs: Bulk waste collection set for Saturday

Softball league deadline

Registration ends Friday for the city of Waco adult spring softball league at Riverbend Ballpark, 1001 Lake Shore Drive. League play starts Feb. 28.

Details and registration forms are available at teamsideline.com/waco, or by calling 254-750-5875.

Painting class, steak dinner

A couples painting class and steak dinner for two will be held Friday at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The event takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and costs $60 per couple. Painting supplies, canvases and step-by-step instructions will be provided.

Call 254-750-8684 for reservations.

B-E VFD chili dinner

The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will hosts its annual chili dinner fundraiser at 11 a.m. Saturday at 143 Wilcox Drive in Eddy.

Tickets cost $12 for the all-you-can-eat meal.

Call 254-315-1159 for more information, or email bevfrd@gmail.com.

Curbside bulk waste collection