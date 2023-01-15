Waco-area news briefs: Bulky, brush waste pickup Saturday in District 5

Discussion on tree health

January’s Lunch with the Masters will run from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Robert Swanson, a Hewitt arborist and owner of Swanson Tree, will present on the topic of tree health in tough times.

The event is free. Participants can bring a lunch.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Bulky waste collection

The city of Waco solid waste department will collect bulky and brush waste from the curb starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for residential customers in council District 5, which includes West Waco and China Spring.

Bulky and brush piles must be separated and placed curbside so it is clear they are intended to be picked up.

Items that will not be picked up include scrap tires, items containing Freon, liquids such as paint, construction materials, roofing materials, tree stumps, pool chemicals, hazardous materials and medical waste.

For more information, call 254-299-2612. A council district map can be found at waco-texas.com/council.

Mitch Thompson to speak

Baylor University baseball coach Mitch Thompson will speak during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The meeting is free. Lunch is $20, and reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.

'God Particle' discussion

Baylor Lifelong Learning will host Baylor University physics professor Jay Dittmann for a discussion at 10 a.m. Friday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Refreshments will be served beforehand at 9:30.

Dittmann’s talk is titled “The God Particle: What Is It? Why Does It Matter?” Dittmann, who leads Baylor University’s experimental high-energy physics group, will talk about his experiences working at the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva, Switzerland, where the Higgs boson discovery was made in 2012.

The event is open to the public. For more information, go to baylor.edu/lifelonglearning.

Mayborn Community Day

Monday is Community Day at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Days are an opportunity for visitors to explore the museum’s Discovery Center, Natural History Hall and Historic Village for free.

The Mayborn offers Museums for All and other discounts all year long. Families who qualify for state food assistance and show an EBT card can receive $1 per person admission for up to two adults and all the children in the household.