Solid waste pickup

The Waco solid waste department will collect bulky and brush waste from the curbside starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for residential customers in city council District 1, which includes areas in East Waco and North Waco.

Bulky and brush piles must be separated and placed at the curb so it is clear they are intended to be picked up.

Items that will not be picked up include scrap tires, items containing Freon, liquids such as paint, construction materials, roofing materials, tree stumps, pool chemicals, hazardous materials and medical waste.

To be placed on an official pick-up list, email solidwasteinfo@wacotx.gov with your name and address.

For more information, call 254-299-2612. A council district map is available at waco-texas.com/My-Area.

NE Riverside meeting

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will have a general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

The program will include a Women’s History Month presentation and community updates.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will have a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Ranger roundup

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, will have its annual Spring Break Roundup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Texas Ranger reenactors and an actual Texas Ranger will be on hand. Activities are included with regular museum admission.

Texas Ranger Talks are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reenactors will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

‘Lightyear’ screening

The South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St., will offer a free screening of “Lightyear” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Participants should bring chairs and blankets to sit on under the stars, and bring their own drinks. Popcorn will be provided.

St. Joseph fish fry

St. Joseph's Church, 9646 Elk Road, will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through March 31.

Plates cost $12 and are available to go or dine in.

Westphalia shrimp, fish fry

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902, 300 Highway 320, will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m. every Friday through March 31.

Plates cost $12 and are to go only.

St. Phillip fish fry

St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will host a Lenten fish fry every Friday through March 31.

Cost is $12.