Waco-area news briefs: Bulky trash day in Waco's council District 5

Free dog adoptions at animal shelter
The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free adoptions of all adult dogs this week to manage the high number of animals coming into the Waco Animal Shelter.
Adopters are required to have everyone from their household, as well as their own dogs present at the meet and greet so staff members can ensure adopters are bringing home the best possible pet for their lifestyle and family.
Residents who find a stray animal or can no longer care for an animal should not bring the animal to the Waco Animal Shelter. Instead, they should seek to find the dog’s owner, including by posting a photo to the Central Texas Lost and Found Pets Facebook page if necessary. For assistance, call 754-1454 or Waco Pets Alive at 300-8575.
The Humane Society of Central Texas is open 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 2032 Circle Rd. Masks and social distancing are required.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither payment nor insurance is required for a test.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and again next week at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
Bulky trash collection Saturday
Waco Solid Waste will collect bulky waste from District 5 residents curbside starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The service is free. A map showing the District 5 boundaries can be found on the city’s website. Residents are asked to make sure it is clear what they want picked up.
Items that will not be collected include scrap tires; appliances that contain refrigerant; liquids including paint; construction materials such as fencing, tiles or roofing materials; and sand, dirt or rocks.
For more information, call 299-2612.
