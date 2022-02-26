 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Bunco tournament Saturday at Lee Lockwood
CenTex Bunco Tournament

Merak No. 104 Daughters of the Nile is sponsoring the Central Texas Bunco Tournament from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Entry fee is $35.

Doors open at 11:30, and the dice roll at 1. For more information, contact Genie O'Neal at 254-855-5806 or cgo73557@gmail.com.

Spring break camps

Registration is underway for spring break camps at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. Camps will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 7-11 and include recreational activities, arts and crafts, games, field trips and more. The camps are available to kids ages 5-13 at a rate of $70 per child.

To sign up, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677, or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Mobile food pantry times

The Central Texas Food Bank mobile food pantry will distribute food to people in need Wednesday and Friday. Distribution locations and times:

Wednesday: VA Clinic, 4800 Memorial Drive, 10-11 a.m.; Word of Life Family Worship Center, 193 LCR 412, Groesbeck, 10-11 a.m.

Friday: First United Methodist Church, 701 E. Texas Ave., Mart, 10-11 a.m.; Kosse Community Center, 200 W. Adams St., Kosse, 10-11 a.m.

For more information, call 512-684-2509.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics Monday. All vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome.

Monday schedule: Goodwill Industries, 1700 S. New Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Lake Air Montessori, 4601 Cobbs Drive, 4 to 7 p.m.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

