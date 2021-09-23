Waco-area news briefs: Burgers and Brews set for Saturday in Bellmead

Bellmead Burgers and Brews

The Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bellmead Lions Park, 3900 Parrish St.

The event will include live music, food trucks, vendors and rides for kids.

Live music will start at 4, provided by CaCean Ballou and The Dirty Crawfish, Pride and Joy, and Johnny Bustamante and the L.A. Band.

Lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged, but no glass bottles will be permitted.

Parking for the free event is available at La Vega High School.

St. Martin of Tours picnic

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 245 St Martin’s Church Road, near West, will have its annual picnic Sunday.

A fried chicken and sausage dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m. Plates are $12. Because of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, dining will be to-go only. A raffle drawing will be held at the conclusion of an auction.

Jigsaw puzzle exchange

The Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange will host a swap meet Saturday at the Hewitt Public Library butterfly garden, 200 Patriot Court.