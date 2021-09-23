Waco-area news briefs: Burgers and Brews set for Saturday in Bellmead

Bellmead Burgers and Brews
The Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bellmead Lions Park, 3900 Parrish St.
The event will include live music, food trucks, vendors and rides for kids.
Live music will start at 4, provided by CaCean Ballou and The Dirty Crawfish, Pride and Joy, and Johnny Bustamante and the L.A. Band.
Lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged, but no glass bottles will be permitted.
Parking for the free event is available at La Vega High School.
St. Martin of Tours picnic
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 245 St Martin’s Church Road, near West, will have its annual picnic Sunday.
A fried chicken and sausage dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m. Plates are $12. Because of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, dining will be to-go only. A raffle drawing will be held at the conclusion of an auction.
Jigsaw puzzle exchange
The Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange will host a swap meet Saturday at the Hewitt Public Library butterfly garden, 200 Patriot Court.
Members will meet to swap puzzles in the morning. At noon, the general public is invited to bring puzzles to swap. Each puzzle should be in a zippered plastic bag inside the puzzle box. Only puzzles with no missing pieces should be brought to the meet.
For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.
AutumnFest in Hillsboro
Hillsboro AutumnFest will be held Saturday on the Hill County Courthouse grounds.
It will feature an International Barbecue Cookers Association-sanctioned Barbecue Cook-off, more than 100 food and craft vendors, a full schedule of performers from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., a midway, inflatables and fall classic games.
For more information, call Hillsboro Main Street at 254-582-5499.
