BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Business and craft expo set for Saturday at St. Jerome

St. Jerome business, craft expo

The Women’s Society of St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road, will host a Discover Waco Business and Craft Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The expo, timed for holiday gifts, will feature many local businesses and craft vendors promoting their wares, plus food trucks and food vendors.

The event is free. For more information, email kathy_liro@yahoo.com.

United Way grant session

United Way of McLennan County will have its 2022-23 Grant Eligibility information session at 2 p.m. Monday.

It will be a Zoom event. To get the meeting link, call 254-752-2753.

The 2022-23 session will cover eligibility criteria, United Way’s Impact Framework priority areas for funding and the steps in the application process. Attending the webinar is not required to enter the eligibility process, but highly recommended, especially for organizations new to United Way’s grant process.

Free legal clinic Monday

Greater Waco Legal Services presents a free legal clinic Monday at Alta Vista Elementary School, 3637 Alta Vista Drive.

Appointments are available from 6 to 8 p.m.

To make an appointment, email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org or call 254-733-2828.

YMCA diabetes program

The YMCA’s yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program will start Nov. 9 and continue with meetings from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. The program is for adults who have prediabetes or are at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

For more information or to register, email Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.

Bell ringers needed

The Salvation Army of Waco is looking for volunteers — individuals, groups and businesses — to ring the bells at the Red Kettles this Christmas season. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of The Salvation Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year. Money collected supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in McLennan County.

Volunteer opportunities for bell ringers will start Friday and run through Dec. 24, Mondays through Saturdays. To volunteer, go to www.registertoring.com For more information, call Dinah Mills at 254-756-7271.

Submit printed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

