Waco-area news briefs: Cameron Park Zoo closed; food distribution at Waco ISD Stadium

Food distribution Thursday
Central Texas Food Bank will have a mass food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
This special distribution is intended to get free food to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food which will vary depending on available supplies. The event is primarily designed as a drive-thru, but no one in need will be turned away.
The food bank needs volunteers for these events. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.
Recipients who are driving through are asked to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Those arriving via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. Recipients without vehicles should bring containers to carry the food, as it will be in boxes that may be difficult to carry.
Cameron Park Zoo closed
Cameron Park Zoo will remain closed until Sunday because of damage suffered during last week’s winter storm.
Restrooms and other areas are being repaired. Sunday’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lenten fish fry
St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish of Elk will have its Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through March 26 at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road.
The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.
Mardi Gras Ball postponed
The Waco Mardi Gras Ball benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children has been postponed until May 22.
For more information, email asorley@advocacycntr.org or call 752-9330, ext. 127.
Choir rehearsal
The Central Texas Choral Society will have a virtual rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Guest artist Randall Umstead, a voice professor at Baylor University, will give a virtual voice lesson, and the chorus will work on selections from Vivaldi’s “Gloria.” The rehearsal is open to members. To request membership in the society, go to centraltexaschoralsociety.org.
For more information, call 717-4736.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.