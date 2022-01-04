Waco-area news briefs: Cameron Park Zoo collecting broken Christmas lights for recycling

Recycle Christmas lights
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., is accepting old, broken Christmas lights for recycling Friday through Sunday as its Wild Lights event wraps up for the season.
There is a drop-off station in the plaza near the zoo entrance.
The zoo's Christmas lights display will end Sunday.
Step Up & Scale Down class
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Dietary Guidelines intended to help Americans choose a healthy eating plan.
The series will kick off from noon to 1 p.m. Jan 25 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost for the 12-week program is $25.
To register, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
Stress-Busting caregiver class
The Area Agency on Aging will kick off a new Stress-Busting class Monday for caregivers of patients with chronic conditions. It is a nine-week class that will meet from 2 to 3:40 p.m. each Monday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The class is free.
To enroll, call 254-723-2876.
Shelter seeking volunteers
The Humane Society of Central Texas is seeking volunteers to help with animal care and to help facilitate adoptions because the Waco Animal Shelter, 2032 Circle Road, is nearly full.
To volunteer, call the shelter at 254-754-1454. Morning and afternoon help is needed.
Group delays registration
Baylor Singing Seniors has delayed its registration date to Feb. 7.
Registration will take place at First Methodist Church in Woodway, 21000 Woodway Drive.
