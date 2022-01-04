Waco-area news briefs: Cameron Park Zoo collecting broken Christmas lights for recycling

Recycle Christmas lights

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., is accepting old, broken Christmas lights for recycling Friday through Sunday as its Wild Lights event wraps up for the season.

There is a drop-off station in the plaza near the zoo entrance.

The zoo's Christmas lights display will end Sunday.

Step Up & Scale Down class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Dietary Guidelines intended to help Americans choose a healthy eating plan.

The series will kick off from noon to 1 p.m. Jan 25 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost for the 12-week program is $25.

To register, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Stress-Busting caregiver class