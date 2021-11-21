 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Cameron Park Zoo holiday display opens Friday
Waco-area news briefs: Cameron Park Zoo holiday display opens Friday

Cameron Park Zoo lights

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will feature Wild Lights, a holiday lights display, Friday through Jan. 9, with the exception of Christmas, Christmas Eve and New Year’s day. The display will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Visits with Santa will be available through Dec. 23.

General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 3-12 and kids 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Zoo members receive a discounted rate.

Tickets are date specific. For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Holiday specials Wednesday

The Waco Tribune-Herald will produce only an electronic edition Thursday. All holiday inserts will be included in the Wednesday edition.

Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Subscribers can access the electronic edition for no extra charge Thursday and every day.

Waco Rotary Club

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will speak during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The meeting is free, but reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com. Lunch is $20.

MCC closes Wednesday

McLennan Community College will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning Wednesday. Offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but evening classes will be held.

Texas Tech University at Waco offices and the Community Clinic at MCC will be open Wednesday for normal business hours. Tarleton State University at Waco offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

For more information, call Highlander Central at 254-299-8622.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

