Waco-area news briefs: Cameron Park Zoo holiday display opens Friday

Cameron Park Zoo lights

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will feature Wild Lights, a holiday lights display, Friday through Jan. 9, with the exception of Christmas, Christmas Eve and New Year’s day. The display will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Visits with Santa will be available through Dec. 23.

General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 3-12 and kids 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Zoo members receive a discounted rate.

Tickets are date specific. For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Holiday specials Wednesday

The Waco Tribune-Herald will produce only an electronic edition Thursday. All holiday inserts will be included in the Wednesday edition.

Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Subscribers can access the electronic edition for no extra charge Thursday and every day.

