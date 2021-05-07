Waco-area news briefs: Cameron Park Zoo offers free admission to moms, grandmothers

Medicare education class

The Area Agency on Aging will have a free Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

It is an educational class on Medicare, Social Security, supplemental insurance, and Medicare Advantage plans for anyone at or near age 65. The classes are designed for attendees to ask questions about the federal programs.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 254-292-1843.

End Alzheimer’s car wash

Comfort Keepers of Waco will have a car wash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd. in Hewitt.

Donations will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for Oct. 2 at Brazos Park East.

For more information, call Comfort Keepers at 254-523-4234.

Moms get in free at zoo Sunday

Every mom who is accompanied by their child or children on Mother’s Day will get in Cameron Park Zoo free. This includes grandmothers and their grandchild or grandchildren.

The zoo is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.