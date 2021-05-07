Waco-area news briefs: Cameron Park Zoo offers free admission to moms, grandmothers

Medicare education class
The Area Agency on Aging will have a free Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is an educational class on Medicare, Social Security, supplemental insurance, and Medicare Advantage plans for anyone at or near age 65. The classes are designed for attendees to ask questions about the federal programs.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 254-292-1843.
End Alzheimer’s car wash
Comfort Keepers of Waco will have a car wash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd. in Hewitt.
Donations will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for Oct. 2 at Brazos Park East.
For more information, call Comfort Keepers at 254-523-4234.
Moms get in free at zoo Sunday
Every mom who is accompanied by their child or children on Mother’s Day will get in Cameron Park Zoo free. This includes grandmothers and their grandchild or grandchildren.
The zoo is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Holly Tucker performs Saturday
Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will present A Night with Holly Tucker from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
General admission tickets are $15 at the door. A special VIP meet and greet ticket costs $25.
Also performing is The KCD Band. Doors open at 5:30, and there will be concessions and a cash bar available in the lobby.
Wine and Photography Art Walk
Downtown Hillsboro will have a Wine & Photography Art Walk from 7 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event features four exhibits from local photographers around down Hillsboro.
Douglass Carr Cunningham will exhibit at Makley Rehab + Co, 75 N. Waco St.; Eduardo Berdegue will exhibit at Divine Home Care, 127 E. Elm St.; Jerry B. Hissong will exhibit at The Goodie Mill, 207 E. Elm St.; and Sheri Hemrick will exhibit at Decades Antiques, 128 E. Elm St.
Local wine connoisseur Cheryl Moniz will share a taste of artisan wines at each location along with food pairings by Jena’s Food Therapy, featuring local registered dietician, Jena Bodeker.
This event is free. For more information, call 254-582-5499.
