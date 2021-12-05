Waco-area news briefs: Cameron Park Zoo Sensory Santa event

TSA PreCheck registration

The Transportation Security Administration will conduct TSA PreCheck program registration Monday through Friday this week at Waco Regional Airport. A pop-up office can be found in the baggage claim area of the terminal building.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in the expedited screening program that allows travelers at select airport checkpoints to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep a laptop in its case; and keep 3-1-1 compliant liquids-and-gels bag in a carry-on bag.

Visit tsa.gov/precheck to register and schedule an appointment. Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. Eligible documents include a current U.S. passport, or a driver’s license and a copy of a birth certificate. The enrollment process must be completed in person for the proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected.

The application fee is $85.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.