Waco-area news briefs: Cameron Park Zoo to host KidZoobilee Saturday

Monarchs at Mayborn

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host Monarch Butterfly Action Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in partnership with Waco Rotary Club and Keep Waco Beautiful. The event will include making milkweed seed balls, playing pollinator games, giveaways and more.

Master Gardeners sale

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Westview Village Shopping Center, Waco Drive and Valley Mills Drive.

Annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, roses and Texas natives will be available. Cash, credit and checks will be accepted.

KidZoobilee at the zoo

H-E-B KidZoobilee presented by Reliant will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $20 and required for everyone 2 or older, including zoo members.

For tickets, go to cameronparkzoo.com/specialevents/kidzoobilee.

Sertoma Kite Festival

The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club will have its annual kite festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club Airport, 3400 Over Flow Road.

The festival will include food, kids' activities, contests and music.

Mother's Day brunch

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a free Mother's Day Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

To reserve a spot, call 254-750-8684.

