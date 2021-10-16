Waco-area news briefs: Caritas Feast of Caring online auction opens Tuesday

Fest of Caring auction

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Caritas will host a virtual Feast of Caring this year, highlighted by an online auction Oct. 19-24.

Bidding will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Bidders must be registered.

For more information, call 254-753-4593, ext. 205.

Art guild demonstration

The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a live demonstration with Melanie Stokes at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Shots for Souls drive

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is partnering with area African American churches, the Waco NAACP and VOICE to host a Shots for Souls COVID-19 vaccination drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the health district building, 225 W. Waco Drive.

First and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. Lunch for the first 200 participants will be provided by the NAACP. Registration can be done at www.covidwaco.com or 254-750-5460.

Toys for Tots applications