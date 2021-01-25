Waco-area news briefs: Caritas seeking volunteers

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Payment is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.

Town hall covers stimulus plan

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual town hall at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss what the most recently passed COVID-19 stimulus package means for small and medium businesses.

Tim Holtkamp from the McLennan Small Business Development Center and Ahmad Goree from the U.S. Small Business Administration will facilitate the discussion.

For more information, email jbranch@wacochamber.com.

Food distribution Thursday