Waco-area news briefs: Caritas seeking volunteers

Free COVID-19 testing sites
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Payment is required for a test.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
Town hall covers stimulus plan
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual town hall at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss what the most recently passed COVID-19 stimulus package means for small and medium businesses.
Tim Holtkamp from the McLennan Small Business Development Center and Ahmad Goree from the U.S. Small Business Administration will facilitate the discussion.
For more information, email jbranch@wacochamber.com.
Food distribution Thursday
Central Texas Food Bank will have an emergency food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The food distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event. Participants should allow appropriate space in their trunk before arriving at the distribution.
Caritas seeking volunteers
Caritas of Waco is seeking volunteers to help fill shopping carts with food for its drive-thru pantry service at 300 S. 15th St.
The food service operates Monday through Friday from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Volunteers need to wear closed-toe shoes and a mask the entire time they volunteer.
Call 753-4593, ext. 203, or email Andrew Bryngelson at abryngelson@caritas-waco.org to volunteer.
Food service certification training
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Continuing Education Department are offering a professional food manager certification training course Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Dr. The cost is $125.
Call 757-5180 for more information.
