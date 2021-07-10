Waco-area news briefs: Caritas to resume in-person service Monday

Caritas to resume in-person service

Caritas of Waco will allow clients to resume food distribution inside its facility beginning Monday.

The waiting areas will be limited to 25 clients at a time. The agency is allowing only one member per household in the building at a time to receive food assistance. Caritas asks that masks be worn by anyone not fully vaccinated and that clients practice social distancing while in the building.

Clients needing case management, SNAP, and financial assistance will continue to be served over the phone. Appointments can be made by calling 254-753-4593.

Styrofoam recycling event

Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.

Participants should drive between orange cones to the U-Haul trucks and stay in their vehicles as the Styrofoam is removed. Anyone unvaccinated is asked to wear a mask. Styrofoam should be cleaned. Food containers and large blocks or molded pieces are accepted.

The service is free.

Pro-Life Waco meeting Sunday