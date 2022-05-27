Waco-area news briefs: Caritas, TXU Energy to distribute fans Tuesday

Fan distribution set

Volunteers will distribute hundreds of box fans, along with fresh fruits and vegetables, during Caritas' regular client services Tuesday, offered from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. and 1 to 2:45 p.m. at 300 S. 15th St.

The distribution is part of Caritas and TXU Energy's Beat the Heat program.

This year, TXU Energy is donating $10,000 to provide more than 400 fans for Waco-area households in need.

For more information, email aowen@caritas-waco.org.

City holiday closures

City of Waco operations will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Monday’s trash and blue carts will be picked up Wednesday. Waco Transit will not run buses Monday, but Medicaid trips will run as normally scheduled.

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cameron Park Zoo, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will remain open. The Ranger museum will offer free admission to active military Saturday through Monday.

Clothing giveaway Saturday

New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the South Terrace recreation center, 100 Lyndon Circle.

For more information, call 254-753-8210.

Tribune-Herald closed for holiday

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The Monday edition will be online only. No print edition will be distributed.

To activate an online subscription, go to wacotrib.com/activate or call 254-757-6916.

MCC closed Monday

McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day Holiday and will reopen Tuesday.

Current students may continue to register for Summer II and Fall classes through WebAdvisor.

