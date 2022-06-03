Waco-area news briefs: Carter BloodCare offering $25 gas card to early-week donors

Healthy Families Expo

Waco Family Medicine and Waco Area Health Education Center will hold the second annual Healthy Families Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1600 Providence Drive.

The event will offer free health screenings, food distribution, cooking demonstrations, a Zumba workout, food trucks, live music, raffle giveaways, community mural activity and family fun activities.

For more information, email Wacoahec@gmail.com.

Buena Vista ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting ceremony and family fishing day will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Buena Vista Park, 2001 Madera Drive. Park improvements include a new playground, pavilion makeover, sidewalks compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, fence repairs and tree plantings.

Attendees are encouraged to bring fishing poles and gear, but the city also will have a limited number of adult and youth loaner poles and supplies available.

Free shaved ice treats will be given to the first 50 attendees.

Give blood, get a gas card

Carter BloodCare will give donors who give whole blood, double red cells, platelets or plasma on Mondays or Tuesdays through June 30 a $25 Visa gas card.

In addition, all Carter BloodCare donors are automatically entered in a grand prize drawing to win $2,500 in Visa gas cards.

To make an appointment at a Carter BloodCare donation center, visit CarterBloodCare.org and click the "Donate Now" tab, or call 800-366-2834.

Medicare enrollment class

An educational meeting for new Medicare enrollees will start at 9:30 a.m. June 21 at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

