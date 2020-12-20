Waco-area news briefs: Carter BloodCare seeking convalescent plasma donations

Christmas edition online only

The Tribune-Herald Christmas Day and New Year's Day editions will be online only. No print edition of those days will be distributed.

Subscribers can access the electronic edition at no additional charge by registering and activating their online account, if they have not already done so.

For more information, call 757-6916 or 757-5802.

In addition, the Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas Day.

City offices closed for Christmas

City of Waco offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Solid Waste Services will run collection routes as usual Thursday. Friday’s trash will be collected early, on Wednesday. The Solid Waste Offices and Cobbs Convenience Center will be closed both days, and the landfill will be closed Friday.

The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Thursday and Friday. The libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.