Waco-area news briefs: Carter BloodCare seeking convalescent plasma donations

Christmas edition online only
The Tribune-Herald Christmas Day and New Year's Day editions will be online only. No print edition of those days will be distributed.
Subscribers can access the electronic edition at no additional charge by registering and activating their online account, if they have not already done so.
For more information, call 757-6916 or 757-5802.
In addition, the Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas Day.
City offices closed for Christmas
City of Waco offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.
Solid Waste Services will run collection routes as usual Thursday. Friday’s trash will be collected early, on Wednesday. The Solid Waste Offices and Cobbs Convenience Center will be closed both days, and the landfill will be closed Friday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Thursday and Friday. The libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.
Waco Transit System will run regular service Thursday. The La Salle Circle Shuttle will run service untill 6 p.m. Thursday. Waco Transit will not run routes on Christmas Day. Transit Administration offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be closed Christmas Day. The attractions will all reopen Saturday.
Convalescent plasma wanted
Plasma collected from recently recovered COVID-19 patients can provide hope to those who are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The plasma from recovered patients is called convalescent plasma and is being transfused to treat COVID-19.
This convalescent plasma contains antibodies that are believed to help fight the virus. Antibody concentration has been shown to diminish over time. It is vital that eligible donors with these crucially needed antibodies attempt to donate their plasma every 14 days.
To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, an individual must have complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and meet the regular blood donation guidelines.
To make a donation appointment, call 817-412-5830, text 800-366-2834 or email ConvalescentPlasma@CarterBloodCare.org.
Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the second and last Monday of each month at Carter's Waco donor center.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
