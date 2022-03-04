Waco-area news briefs: Cartias donation drive set for Saturday

Bunco tournament Saturday

Merak No. 104 Daughters of the Nile will have the Central Texas Bunco Tournament from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Entry fee is $35.

Doors open at 11:30 am. and the dice roll at 1 p.m. For more information or to register, contact Genie O'Neal at 254-855-5806 or cgo73557@gmail.com.

Spring break camps available

Registration is underway for spring break camps at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers. Camps for kids ages 5-13 will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and include recreational activities, arts and crafts, games, field trips and more. Cost is $70 per child.

To sign up, contact Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677, or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Type 2 diabetes program

Wisdom, Power & Control, a free four-week program for people with Type 2 diabetes, will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

For more information or register, contact the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County at 254-757-5180 or email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Caritas donation drive

Kelly, Realtors will hold a donation drive to benefit Caritas of Waco from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1229 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Items needed include canned foods, non-perishables, shelf-stable foods, diapers for babies and adults, and feminine hygiene products.

Donations should not include water, toys, clothes or glass containers.

For more information, email mariesantiago@kellyrealtors.com.

