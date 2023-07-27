Alzheimer's fundraiser

The Catching a Cure for Alzheimer’s Association fishing tournament will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Regent Care Center of Woodway, 7801 Woodway Drive.

A mobile fishing tank will be featured for anyone to fish, along with live music and family fun.

Fried fish plates are $10. All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information, call 254-721-6136.

Storytelling workshop

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will host an adult storytelling workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court.

Guest speaker Valerie Kimble of Norman, Oklahoma, will conduct the session. Anyone interested in improving their storytelling skills is welcome to attend.

Seating is limited. To RSVP or for more information, call Vivian Rutherford at 254-717-1763.

TSTC culinary offerings

The Texas State Technical College culinary arts program has resumed serving weekly meals to the public.

The student-operated restaurant will feature Brazilian cuisine this week from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street.

The $15 three-course lunch includes starter, entree and dessert. Advance reservations are required by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu, and all are welcome.

Upcoming cuisine themes include Mexican on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, and a Southern brunch on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.

For more information, call 254-867-4868.

Back-to-school events

The GB Lindsey Family Charitable Fund will have its fourth annual Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Texas State Technical College, 3801 Campus Drive.

New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will host a backpack giveaway from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Oscar DuCongé Park, 1504 J.J. Flewellen Road.

The Waco Police Department will hold its third annual Back-To-School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

Two local McDonald’s restaurants will host a back-to-school backpack and school supply giveaway for students in grades K-5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 1225 N. Valley Mills Drive and 7961 S. Interstate 35. Meal purchase is required.

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Ave., will give away backpacks, school supplies and school clothes during a back-to-school gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5.

Teague reunion

A 40-year reunion is planned for Aug. 4-6 in Teague for alumni of the Booker T. Washington and J.A. Brooks school.

A celebration consisting of games and fellowship will be held Friday, followed by a Saturday parade, picnic and banquet, then a Sunday memorial worship.

For more information, visit btwjabalumni.org.

Retro Radio fundraiser

The Retro Radio 2023 fundraiser for Archway of Hope will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Presented by DJ Flashback, The event will include elevated dance stages with props, extra-large screens featuring iconic music videos, along with contests, dinner and unlimited drinks.

Tickets are $150, with tables of eight for $1,750, available at eventbrite.com.

Archway of Hope is local nonprofit that helps families who are grieving the untimely death of a loved one. It produces documentaries, videos, cards and other tributes, and also connects families with comfort and healing resources.

Lineage workshop

The annual Daughters of the American Revolution lineage workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The Henry Downs Chapter is hosting the free event to assist women 18 and older who are interested in joining the organization.

Attendees will learn about the steps needed to document lineage. Those who have family documents of the last three generations should bring them to the workshop.

Reservations are helpful for planning but not required. For more information, call 254-709-4208 or email HenryDownsVIS@gmail.com.

Genealogy records

The Central Texas Genealogical Society is sponsoring a program on locating school records for family research from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Information about siblings, attendance, age, relocation and more can be gleaned from school records, helping reveal details about ancestors.