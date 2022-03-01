 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Catholic groups hosting Lenten fish fry events Friday
History of West exhibit

The History of West Museum is opening a new exhibit Thursday. “Pioneer Women of West: Past and Present” will be on display through April 30 at the museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and admission is free.

“Pioneer Women of West: Past and Present,” will highlight everything from West’s first female doctor to state-winning team coaches.

For more information, call 254-826-3070.

Texas FCCLA meeting

A Texas Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Region II meeting will be held Friday and Saturday at the Waco Convection Center, 100 Washington Ave. Texas FCCLA members from the region will come to compete in various competitions.

For more information, call 254-485-8754.

St. Joseph fish fry

St. Joseph Catholic Parish will have its Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., or until sold out, every Friday through April 8 at 9656 Elk Road in Elk.

Plates for dine-in or to-go cost $20.

Westphalia fish fry

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council #13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m. Friday, or until sold out.

Plates cost $12 and are available to-go only. Orders can be picked up in the drive-thru lane behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.

West KJT fish fry

West KJT #31 will have a fried fish dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday at the St. Mary’s Parish Center Parking Lot in West, adjacent to the church at 301 S. Harrison St. The dinner will benefit the Priest and Religious Retirement Fund.

The cost is $12 per plate. Only drive-thru plates to-go will be available.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

