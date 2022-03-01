Waco-area news briefs: Catholic groups hosting Lenten fish fry events Friday

History of West exhibit

The History of West Museum is opening a new exhibit Thursday. “Pioneer Women of West: Past and Present” will be on display through April 30 at the museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and admission is free.

“Pioneer Women of West: Past and Present,” will highlight everything from West’s first female doctor to state-winning team coaches.

For more information, call 254-826-3070.

Texas FCCLA meeting

A Texas Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Region II meeting will be held Friday and Saturday at the Waco Convection Center, 100 Washington Ave. Texas FCCLA members from the region will come to compete in various competitions.

For more information, call 254-485-8754.

St. Joseph fish fry

St. Joseph Catholic Parish will have its Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., or until sold out, every Friday through April 8 at 9656 Elk Road in Elk.