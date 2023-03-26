Dog training class

Cen-tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for the next dog training class, which will start Thursday at Quail Creek Training Center, 703 S. Robinson Drive.

The class focuses on teaching manners and control for everyday living. Another class is available for people interested in doing rally. Classes take place at 6:30 p.m. Rally is at 7:30.

For more information or to register, call Jeanie Davis at 254-717-5325.

Salvation Army free hot dogs

The Salvation Arm of Waco will celebrate opening day of the 2023 Major League Baseball season from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday by giving away hot dogs, chips and a drink from its mobile feeding unit, which will be at the Family Store, 4721 W. Waco Drive.

For more information, call The Salvation Army at 254-756-7271.

Genealogy research

The Central Texas Geneaology Society will have a brown bag program, "Discover Your New England Ancestors in the American Ancestors Database," from noon to 1 p.m. April 3 at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include a how-to presentation on the American Ancestors database, which provides access to an extensive collection of early American genealogical records including many regional and local records not found anywhere else.

Participants should bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided.

Pecan Field Day

A Pecan Field Day will be held April 4 at Russell’s Pecan Orchard, 12633 Gholson Road.

Cost is $10, and registration will open at 8:30 a.m.

The schedule incudes:

9-10 a.m. - Pecan Grafting: Tools, Methods and Demonstration, Monte Nesbitt, pecan/fruit/citrus program specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

10-11 a.m. - Effective Crow Control Techniques, Bob Irving, Texas Crow Patrol

11-11:45 a.m. - Pecan Tree 101 for Homeowners, Monte Nesbitt.

The event is organized by the Extension Horticulture Committees and Extension Master Gardener programs in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill, and McLennan counties.

RSVP to 254-757-5180.

Easter egg hunts

The city of Waco will host Easter egg hunts for children 13 and younger Saturday at the following locations:

10 a.m., South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

11 a.m., Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., including prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny

noon, Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., including family carnival games, activities and prizes.

Beekeeping school

The annual Central Texas Beekeepers School will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Brenham High School in Brenham. The school is open to the public for anyone interested in keeping bees or who wants to learn about them.

Early admission is $85 for the first adult and $80 for additional adults in the family. The cost is $35 for students older than 12, including college students, while children younger than 12 attending with a parent are $15. Registration fees increase after Wednesday.

For more information, call 979-277-0411 or email centraltexasbeekeepers@gmail.com.

Crawfish for CASA

The annual Crawfish for CASA fundraiser, benefiting Court Appointed Special Advocates of McLennan County, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Base events center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature crawfish and other Cajun delicacies, live music by '80s cover band the Spazmatics, an auction, open bar, buffet and dancing.

Tickets cost $125 per person. For more information, call 254-304-7982 or email recruiter@casaforeverychild.org.

Medicare class

The Area Agency on Aging will have a free education class on Medicare and insurance scams from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments building, 1514 S. New Road.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

Climate Crisis Art Exhibit

Entries for the annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit sponsored by Waco Friends of the Climate can be delivered Friday and Saturday to Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., where the show will run April 4 through April 29.

Artists are eligible for more than a dozen awards up to $1,000, and may sell their art. Complete instructions are available at www.friendsoftheclimate.org.