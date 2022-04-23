Waco-area news briefs: Cen-Tex Kennel Club offering dog training classes

Attic Treasures preview

Attic Treasures will have a preview party from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 4328 W. Waco Drive. The event will be catered by Waco Ale Co. Tickets are $50, and reservations are required.

The Attic Treasures sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 and April 30, and from noon to 5 p.m. May 1 at the same location.

Proceeds will go to the Historic Waco Foundation.

For more information, call 254-753-5166 or go to historicwaco.org.

Waco ISD art show

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will host an opening reception from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Waco ISD Art Show: K-12 Best of 2021-2022.

The exhibit will run for one week. For more information, call 254-752-4371.

Church to meet at Dewey Park

Church Under the Bridge will meet outside at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Dewey Park, 925 N. Ninth St.

The alternate location is necessary because of the Silo District Marathon running Sunday throughout downtown.

MCC enrollment open

Students planning to enroll in summer or fall classes at McLennan Community College can take advantage of extended hours offered by the Advising & Career Services department. Registration is open for Summer Minimester through May 11, Summer I through May 28, Summer II through July 9 and Fall through Aug. 20.

Advisors are also available to meet with students via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

For more information about applying to MCC, call Highlander Central at 254-299-8622.

Dog training classes

The Cen-Tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for dog training class. The class focuses on teaching manners and control for everyday living.

For more information or to register, call Thea Sperline at 406-439-7157.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.