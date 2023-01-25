Waco-area news briefs: Cen-Tex Kennel Club offering dog training classes

Grocery giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

North Waco meeting

North Waco residents are invited to a meeting to restart the North Waco Neighborhood Association at 6 p.m. Thursday at the 25th Street Fire Station, 1006 N. 25th St.

To find what neighborhood you live in, go to waco-texas.com/neighborhoods. For more information, contact the city’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement at neighborhoods@wacotx.gov or 254-750-5774.

Alzheimer’s education

A free education program on effective strategies for caregivers dealing with early-stage Alzheimer’s will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Ascension Living Providence Village, 300 W. Highway 6 in Waco.

Natalee Oliver, professor of long-term care administration at McLennan Community College, will lead the program. She will discuss signs, symptoms and treatment of Alzheimer’s and strategies for developing skills for people starting to provide care during early stages of the disease. A second program on early-stages Alzheimer’s will be held at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the same location.

The free education program is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or 254-761-8048.

Free tax preparation

AARP Tax-Aide Waco will have free tax preparation workshops from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Feb. 1. AARP membership is not required.

For information on sites or to schedule an appointment, call 254-307-2944‬ or email atawaco24@gmail.com.

Dog training classes

Cen-tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for its next dog training class, which will start at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Quail Creek Training Center, 703 S. Robinson Drive.

The class focuses on teaching manners and control for everyday living. For more information or to register, call Jeanie Davis at 254-717-5325.

Cultural bazaar Feb. 4

New Hope Baptist Church will have a Cultural Bazaar Feb. 4 at 915 N. Sixth St.

For more information, call 254-744-5800.