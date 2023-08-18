Beef symposium Sept. 22

The 2023 CenTex Beef Cattle Symposium will start at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at Moreno Ranches, 948 Farm-to-Market Road 2307 southeast of Riesel.

The program will include a wide variety of topics and will include a steak dinner.

The topics will include internationally marketing seedstock, concentrated beef cattle reproduction, nutritional needs of beef cattle, veterinary feed directive, importance of developing a relationship with a veterinarian, structural selection considerations of American influenced cattle, external parasite control in cattle. There will also be a panel discussion covering the evolution of the brahman breed.This program is offered courtesy of extension livestock committees in 10 counties: Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Hill, Johnson, Limestone, McLennan and Robertson.

Interested participants should contact the McLennan County Extension Office at 254-757-5180 or email candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

The cost to attend is $25 per person and is payable at the door by check or cash only.

RSVP by Sept. 15.

Retro Radio fundraiser

The Retro Radio 2023 fundraiser for Archway of Hope will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Presented by DJ Flashback, the event will include elevated dance stages with props; extra-large screens featuring iconic music videos from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s; along with contests, dinner and unlimited drinks.

Tickets are $150 with tables of eight available for $1,750, available at eventbrite.com.

Archway of Hope is local nonprofit that helps families who are grieving the untimely death of a loved one. It produces documentaries, videos, cards and other tributes, and also connects families with comfort and healing resources.

Czech Heritage Society

The McLennan-Hill Czech Heritage Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road.

Plans for Westfest on Labor Day weekend will be discussed.

For more information, call 903-393-2890.

Woodway Farmers Market

The Woodway Farmers Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature a diverse array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking will be available at the Pavilion Event Center at the arboretum, Woodway City Hall and Woodway Family Center.

Youth flag football

Registration is open for the Waco Parks and Recreation Youth Flag Football league this fall for kids ages 5 to 14. The league will start Sept. 16 and emphasizes sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Early registration is $50 per player through Aug. 25. Late registration, Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, is $60 per player.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave.

Registration forms and more information are available at www.teamsideline.com/waco. For questions, call 254-750-5875.

Soccer referees needed

The Central Texas Soccer Referee Association is looking for youth, ages 13 and up, and adult referees for the 2023 season.

For more information, email ctsrawaco@gmail.com by Saturday. No experience is necessary.

Dog training class

The Cen-Tex Kennel Club will offer a Manners and Control obedience class for dogs of all ages starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Quail Creek Training Center, 703 S. Robinson Drive.

Murder mystery fundraiser

Historic Waco will host a Bonnie and Clyde murder mystery fundraiser from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.

Participants should dress up in their best 1930s-style clothing to help solve a murder at one of Waco’s historic homes. Objects from the Texas Ranger Museum and 1930s cars will be on display, suitable for photos.

Tickets are $25, available at historicwaco.org. Each ticket includes a custom can from Southern Roots Brewing Co.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Cornhole tournament

The Hearne Chamber of Commerce will hold its first Bags & Boards cornhole tournament Sept. 2 in downtown Hearne.

The cost is $100 per team with a top-three payout. Boards will open at 10 a.m. and play will start at 11. To sign up, go to scoreholio.com.

Doors will open at 11 for the festival, which will include kids activities, food and craft vendors, and musical entertainment.

Choral society rehearsals

The Central Texas Choral Society will present Maurice Duruflé’s “Requiem” Nov. 12 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Rehearsals will start Monday. Anyone with interest in singing with the auditioned community choir should email centexchoralsociety@gmail.com.