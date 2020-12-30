Waco-area news briefs: Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmasters seeking new members

Safe Ride Home program canceled
Waco Transit will not offer the Safe Ride Home program that lets revelers get home for free on New Year’s Eve. Director of Operations Charles Parham said Waco Transit canceled the service because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Parham said the agency’s 77 bus drivers have required quarantine a collective 77 times, and 18 have experienced confirmed COVID-19 cases. Waco Transit bus routes require 61 drivers. Parham said bus occupancy is still limited to 50% of normal capacity, and while ridership varies throughout the day, most buses hit the 50% mark.
Parham said he would recommend not going out at all, but said anyone who does should secure a designated driver.
COVID-19 spreads through interpersonal contact and is especially dangerous in indoor, crowded areas where people are eating, unmasked, singing or raising their voices, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmasters
The Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmaster Club will host a meeting for potential new members at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 at Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road in Waco.
For a Zoom link, email GaryleewebbTM@gmail.com.
Toastmasters can help improve public speaking, leadership skills and interpersonal skills.
City offices closed Friday
City of Waco offices will be closed Friday for New Year’s Day.
Waco Transit will not run bus routes.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will also be closed.
Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be open for play on New Year’s Day.
COVID-19 test site change
Thursday’s community COVID-19 testing site has changed. Tests will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave. Anyone with a test appointment already scheduled should be notified by email.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for this week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com. After Thursday’s clinic, free community testing will resume Monday after the holiday weekend.
