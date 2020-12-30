Waco-area news briefs: Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmasters seeking new members

Toastmasters can help improve public speaking, leadership skills and interpersonal skills.

City offices closed Friday

City of Waco offices will be closed Friday for New Year’s Day.

Waco Transit will not run bus routes.

Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will also be closed.

Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be open for play on New Year’s Day.

COVID-19 test site change

Thursday’s community COVID-19 testing site has changed. Tests will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave. Anyone with a test appointment already scheduled should be notified by email.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for this week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com. After Thursday’s clinic, free community testing will resume Monday after the holiday weekend.

